Losee, 215 interchange now open for traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new interchange in the north part of the Las Vegas valley opened Tuesday morning allowing drivers to get on and off the 215 at Losee Road once again.

It’s a major traffic improvement for people who live and work in the area. For months, drivers in the area could not exit at Losee due to construction. This interchange opening will improve their commute time.

“I think it’s going to help with the flow of traffic. Previously it was a stop sign kind of situation there. I’ve definitely noticed, said Kat Melbourne. “Cause the highway is starting to function like a highway now.”

There is more work to be done. The nearby 215 and Lamb Boulevard interchange will remain closed until April due to ongoing construction. The 215 interchange at Pecos Road will remain open.