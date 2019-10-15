Los Rageous, rock and metal music festival, returns to the DLV Events Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Rageous, a local rock and metal music festival, announced Monday that it is returning to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for its third year, bringing with it several popular metal bands and a wrestling variety show.
Performances from bands and artists include Dead Girls Academy, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Down, Rob Zombie, The Used, and more.
New this year is a partnership with “Freakshow Wrestling,” a variety show consisting of wrestling matches, a burlesque show, and other entertainment.
The festival’s main stage will be at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 19.
The event is being organized and produced by Live Nation Las Vegas.
For the full line-up and other details about the festival, click here.