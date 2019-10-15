Los Rageous, rock and metal music festival, returns to the DLV Events Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Rageous, a local rock and metal music festival, announced Monday that it is returning to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center for its third year, bringing with it several popular metal bands and a wrestling variety show.

Performances from bands and artists include Dead Girls Academy, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Down, Rob Zombie, The Used, and more.

Get ready to RAGE! @LasRageous is this Friday & Saturday!



All ages event. Doors open @ 4:00pm. Get your single day or weekend tickets now at https://t.co/XKZeOUXPRQ pic.twitter.com/gTZX2oglgR — DLV Events Center (@DLVEC) October 14, 2019

Rob Zombie

Chavelle: Photo-Christian Lantry

The Used: Photo- Megan Thompson

Dance Gavin Dance

I Prevail

FEVER 333: Photo- Jimmy Fontaine

He is Legend

Beartooth

Whitechapel

The Hu

Poppy

Atreyu

New this year is a partnership with “Freakshow Wrestling,” a variety show consisting of wrestling matches, a burlesque show, and other entertainment.

Las Rageous + Freakshow Wrestling are teaming up for a one-two punch like you’ve never seen before. A freakishly savage Battle Royal spectacular of wrestlers, sideshow performers and to top it off a burlesque show. Oct 18-19 get your tickets now at LasRageous.com Posted by Las Rageous on Friday, August 30, 2019

The festival’s main stage will be at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 19.

Courtesy of Las Rageous

The event is being organized and produced by Live Nation Las Vegas.

For the full line-up and other details about the festival, click here.