Los Angeles schools expected to mandate COVID vaccines for students

FILE: A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LOS ANGELES (KLAS) – The Los Angeles Board of Education is expected to approve a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for eligible students at a special meeting Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The meeting was posted shortly after the school board held an emergency session Wednesday.

It is expected the mandate would cover students aged 12 and older, which have been approved for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, which gained official clearance from the FDA last month.

The nation’s second-largest school system already has among the strictest COVID-safety measures in the nation.