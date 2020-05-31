Los Angeles mayor: National Guard to be deployed overnight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles mayor says National Guard troops will be deployed overnight as violence continues in the nation’s second-largest city.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Saturday evening he asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for 500 to 700 members of the Guard. The mayor imposed a curfew on the city after crowds torched police cars and burglarized stores.

Everyone was ordered to be off the streets until 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Clashes between protesters and lines of police officers came after an initially peaceful gathering.

More than 500 people were arrested during clashes downtown Friday night. The new violence is centered about 6 miles to the west.