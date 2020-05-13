Los Angeles County reopens beaches closed by virus concerns

Video Courtesy: KCAL, KCBS, Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has reopened its beaches in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions that have closed most California public spaces and businesses for nearly two months.

County beaches and many city-owned beaches along the 75 miles of coastline reopened Wednesday but with social distancing rules.

According to KCAL/KCBS, beaches will only be open for active use, such as surfing, swimming and exercising. People are also required to wear a mask.

There is no sitting, picnics or volleyball allowed on piers, parking lots. Bike paths will also remain closed.

The move comes as California tentatively eases some stay-at-home restrictions. Gov. Gavin Newsom last week permitted many retail businesses to reopen under restrictions.

On Tuesday, he said some business offices can reopen. Meanwhile, seven rural Northern California counties have received state permission to reopen their economies more quickly.