LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Graduation season is in full swing and while high school seniors are walking the stage, there is still time to get financial help for college.

UNLV reports more than 90% of its students receive some kind of scholarship. There is information on those scholarships at this link.

To be considered for federal student aid for the 2023-24 award year, you can fill out the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form. The deadline is June 30. The best time to apply for scholarships is before the end of the calendar year prior to the fall semester.

Students are typically matched with scholarships when applying at UNLV. The FAFSA helps determine the family contribution.

UNLV’s Financial Aid Executive Director, Zach Goodwin, said many Nevada residents don’t have to pay anything.

He said students should “do some soul searching” to find unique and possibly less competitive scholarships, to “maximize their odds.”

The Public Education Foundation offers scholarships and tips on how to apply for them. Other scholarship sites include CollegeBoard, Fastweb, Scholarships.com,

In addition to money from the financial aid department, Goodwin recommends checking with academic and student groups and departments like TRIO as well as ethnic student groups for ongoing and emergency funds.

“Almost every academic department across the university has some level of funding available to them,” Goodwin said.

He said the financial aid department can help with adjustments if your financial situation has changed or is different from the FAFSA.

When it comes to residency, students coming from Western states can benefit from the Western Undergraduate Exchange. The program gives tuition discounts to out-of-state students who live on campus.