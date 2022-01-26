Looking for college scholarships? Here’s where to apply

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadline for scholarship applications though the Scholarships Plus program of the Public Education Foundation (PEF) is on Monday, Jan. 31.

Applications for more than 900 scholarships totaling $4 million dollars must be submitted by Monday for any high school senior or college-enrolled student.

Students can be awarded scholarships for their participation in school clubs and after-school activities, their chosen major, or career field and life experiences.

Funds from the scholarships can be used to cover the costs of two-year and four-year programs. Scholarships range from $250 to $20,000 per year, and many are renewable for the length of the student’s intended program.

To explore scholarship opportunities, access application resources, and submit an application, visit this link.

PEF has awarded approximately $22 million in scholarships to more than 7,100 students to date.