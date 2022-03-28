LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Carson Kitchen has earned its reputation among the best restaurants in downtown Las Vegas, but if you haven’t been to the rooftop bar, it might be time for a trip back.

Warm nights and creative American cuisine are a great combination at the rooftop bar, which has made several “best of” lists on travel and dining websites. The latest website to take notice is Yelp!, which included Carson Kitchen on its list of Top 10 rooftop bars in the U.S. and Canada.

The restaurant has been getting rave reviews since it opened in 2014, a partnership between restaurateur Cory Harwell and his friend, the late Chef Kerry Simon.

The bar’s tribute to Simon is breathtaking:

In a city filled with music makers and dreamers of dreams,

you

helped fashion an empire’s glory out of a fabulous story

KERRY SIMON

1955 – 2015

The atmosphere is described in one review as a “classic New York rooftop bar vibe,” but the food is likely what sets it apart from other rooftop bars.

See the Yelp! list, based on reviews proved on its own site and ranked using a number of factors including total volume and ratings of the reviews.