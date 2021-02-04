Looking for a job? Check out these effective search strategies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Millions of Americans found themselves out of working during the pandemic. Now, new opportunities are rising daily due to companies adapting to the guidelines, allowing professionals to reenter the workforce.

A career expert talks key successful strategies to building your resume if you had a career pause or lost your job.

First, take a class or webinar to learn an in-demand skill. LinkedIn publishes the most in-demand hard and soft skills for the year, discussing what employers want but are difficult to find. Skills like Blockchain, Cloud Computing and Analytical Reasoning round out the top three for 2020.

Volunteering is the second strategy. There are hundreds of professional associations for every career field imaginable. They are a solid place to network and give yourself that sense of confidence.

You’ll be able to go in for an interview and have something to talk about.

Alice Rush, certified career counselor for the University of Phoenix, says most importantly, take stock of yourself.

“I highly recommend if you’ve been out of work for a while, to take some career assessment tests to understand the value you bring to your employers,” she shared. “Understand your brand and understand how what you’ve done in the past translates into new careers that are of high growth, or those that align with your skills, interest and personality style.”

The National Career Development Association (NCDA) has free resources and a lot of assessments to get you started. Click here to access them. You can also find a certified career counselor through NCDA to do more of a deep dive into what your value is in the workplace, given the trends.