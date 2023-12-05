LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The grand opening of the new Durango Casino and Resort marked Station Casinos 14th property on Tuesday.

The first Station Casinos property was Palace Station which opened in 1976 as “The casino in Las Vegas” and was then renamed “The Bingo Palace” and finally renamed in 1984 when Frank Fertitta Jr. bought out his partner. Ten years later he filed to make Palace Station a public company and retired control taken over by his son, who opened Boulder Station, along Boulder Highway in 1994.

“The Texas” opened in 1995 in North Las Vegas.

Two years later Sunset Station opened in Henderson followed by Green Valley Ranch in 2001.

Station Casinos also bought several properties – including Santa Fe, The Fiesta, and Reserve, as well as Wildfire Casino.

Red Rock Resort in downtown Summerlin opened in 2006 at $925 million and in 2009 Station Casinos filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and came out of it in 2011.

In 2016, Station Casinos bought Palms Casino Resort for $313 million and put in more than $600 million worth of renovations.

The venture did not pay out and The Palms was sold to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in 2021.

Several properties were also closed during the pandemic and never reopened including Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson.

Station Casinos demolished the properties and sold the land to finance future projects.

Station Casinos also owns seven Wildfire Casinos across the Las Vegas valley.