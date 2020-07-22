Looking at past pandemics to manage coronavirus and influenza

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Recently, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said the world will be dealing with two pandemics at once, coronavirus and influenza.

As the world heads into what could be a rough winter, previous pandemics have taught people how to prepare for the next wave.

Dr. Murray Cohen, an epidemiologist who worked for the CDC for more than two decades, fears coronavirus is just the beginning of a viral storm that is nearing.

Dr. Cohen, and other health experts, understand pandemics are inevitable. So, it’s only a matter of time before the two emerge at once.

That means, COVID-19 colliding with influenza.

“I pretty much think it’s guaranteed. I’d be shocked if it doesn’t happen,” he said.

There have been four pandemics over the past 100 years. The worst was the Spanish Flu in 1918, which killed an upwards of 40 million people and brought the world to its knees.

“It’s this damn little virus, it’s the only thing that could have that kind of population effect. So, because of that, I know as an epidemiologist, we’ve always expected we’re gonna have it again,” Dr. Cohen noted.

Looking back at other virus, such as the H2N2 in 1957, H3N2 in 1968 and H1N1, or Swine Flu in 2009, each had a deadly second wave around the fall and early winter.

“[Swine Flu] lasted about a year and a half, so one thing we’ve learned is even when we have robust vaccinations and an effective medical system, we still can’t get containment, can’t get our hands around it,” Dr. Cohen said.

Unfortunately, there’s still no handle on the coronavirus. But Cohen says, luckily, most of the medical world has learned from past outbreaks, like SARS (Severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003.

“We only had 800 deaths worldwide and it was in 28 countries and we have 8,500 cases, which is pretty small, which shows you can contain this virus,” he added.

Cooperation and preparation are key. Still, Dr. Cohen said he’s concerned for what the fall will bring.

“When those ambulances keep showing up, with people that can’t breath, I don’t know what we do once we run out of ICU space,” he stressed.