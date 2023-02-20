LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stargazers who look to the sky this week, could see a unique sight around sunset which is something called conjunction.

It’s where the two brightest planets in the solar system Jupiter and Venus are coming together.

It’s the first time we’ve had a conjunction between these planets in several years.

“The year 2016 was the last time that this happened so that’s seven years ago but astronomically that’s just a blink of an eye,” Jim Fahey of the Astronomical Society of Nevada explained.

He added that the occurrences happen periodically because planets are all circling the sun on the same plane.

Those interested will be able to see this optical illusion every night leading up to March 1. That’s when Jupiter and Venus will be at their closest point together.

Which to the human eyes will appear to be almost one object but they will still be more than 400 million miles apart.

If you miss out on seeing this conjunction you can catch these other astronomical events this year including a total eclipse of the sun this spring from Texas to Maine and a solar eclipse happening this fall on October 14.

More information can be found by clicking HERE.