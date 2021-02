LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans were able to see the Reverse Retro red uniforms for the first time when the Golden Knights played against the Anaheim Ducks Tuesday night.

Now, you can see what goalie Marc-Andre Fleury’s retro red mask looks like. Goalie Gear Nerd has tweeted a video. Fleury wore a gold mask at the Tuesday night game.

The uniform, which is the fourth jersey for the Knights, pays homage to previous hockey franchises in the valley — the Las Vegas Thunder and the Las Vegas Wranglers.