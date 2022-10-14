LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For some people, haunted houses are one of the spooky experiences they look forward to on Halloween and they won’t have trouble finding them in Las Vegas.

Once again, Las Vegas Haunts is featuring its Asylum and Hotel Fear haunted houses in the parking lot of the Meadow’s Mall at Valley View Boulevard and U.S. 95.

Several new rooms meant to terrify you have been added to the experience.

8NewsNow reporter Candese Charles got a tour inside the haunted houses and it was filled with plenty of spookiness.