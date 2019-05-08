Longtime Helldorado Parade takes place on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking to experience a little Las Vegas history, you might want to take in the Helldorado Parade this weekend. It celebrates the valley’s western history.

There will be more than 100 entries including 35 floats, 10 high school marching bands, cowboys and cowgirls on horseback, car clubs and more.

The parade was created in 1934 and also includes Las Vegas Days which is a cowboy-themed event that celebrates a ‘Las Vegas’ tribute to the Wild West, including a rodeo.

The parade starts Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. It will head north on Fourth Street from Gass to Ogden avenues.