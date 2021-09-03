Longtime Channel 8 anchor Gary Waddell dies from heart attack while being treated for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Gary Waddell was a fixture on Las Vegas television for more than three decades, most of those years as the main anchor on KLAS-TV, Channel 8’s evening newscasts. Waddell, who was 77, died Thursday night at St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s Siena Campus.

“He was the longest-serving newscaster in Las Vegas history,” said Tom Vannozzi, a longtime friend of Waddell’s.

Waddell arrived in Las Vegas in 1971 as a television reporter and noon weather anchor on KORK TV before moving to KLAS, Channel 8. He retired in Aug. 2012.

“The family at KLAS TV – 8 News Now is saddened to hear of Gary Waddell’s passing. Gary’s name will forever be remembered as a respected and iconic journalist in our great city. He worked at KLAS for 32 years, sitting alongside Paula Francis as our evening anchor. We have lost a dear family member and our hearts are heavy today. Our condolences to his family and many friends who share in our grief.”

Lisa Howfield, Vice President & GM, KLAS TV 8

According to Vannozzi, Waddell had been spending time in Wrightwood, California, because the weather was cooler there. He said Waddell, who had been fully vaccinated, contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and suffered a massive heart attack.

Waddell returned to Las Vegas on Monday and called Vannozzi.

“He called me and it was mid-afternoon or early evening and asked me to pick up food for him,” he said.

Waddell called Vannozzi again and told him that he had fainted and called for an ambulance to transport him to the hospital. He was treated with remdesivir and was doing well in the recent days, Vannozzi said.

“He had been doing fine and the nurse said he was doing fine,” he said.

Vannozzi said Waddell suffered a massive heart attack just before midnight Thursday.

“He did everything right but it was just he’s one of those people who had the complications that made COVID that much more serious.”