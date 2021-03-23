Longest-working ‘Rosie the Riveter’ going strong at 101 — 6 years into retirement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — She has seen two pandemics, joined the wartime effort in 1942 to work on military aircraft, and she has a bar named after her in Long Beach, Calif.

Elinor Otto is a powerhouse of a woman, still going strong at 101.

“I liked things physical. I didn’t want to sit in an office all day. I always got a job where I was moving around. Maybe that’s why I’m 101,” she said.

“Work never hurt anybody,” Otto said.

Out of the 19 million women who worked during World War II, Otto is officially the “longest working Rosie the Riveter.” She retired in 2014 at the age of 95 after working on every C-17 cargo plane (279) ever built. She talked to us at her North Las Vegas home.

Elinor Otto at her North Las Vegas home.

“I never thought about it. I just kept working. I worked at three different plants, which added up to about 67 years of working on airplanes. Almost 50 years here at Long Beach on the C-17. And I worked on that the whole time they were building it,” she said.

“And that’s why I got a lifetime achievement award from the Air Force (Association),” Otto said.

There have been celebrations she’ll never forget.

At one, “My grandson took three hours of taking pictures of me with everybody. I took pictures with everybody. So they said to John, ‘Isn’t your grandmother going to get tired?’ He said, ‘You don’t know her, do you?’ “

She has advice for women who follow behind her in the workforce.

“You make history in your own way … with your new technology we have. We have so much new technology. And they’re proving it already. They’re proving it. Oh my goodness, the smart women we see. I just adore all those girls there,” she said, pointing toward a photo.

“I was so proud that there was eight women only two men,” Otto said. “That wouldn’t have happened in my day.”

“My final word to them … We made history, and now it’s your turn.”

“Rosie the Riveter” is a phenomenon that grew from a motivational poster that was only up briefly at a Westinghouse factory during World War II. Women who joined the workforce in droves as men went off to fight the war became the first generation of “Rosie the Riveters.”

Otto was actually a riveter in an aircraft factory, but other women worked in factories and shipyards, producing munitions and war supplies. They performed many jobs traditionally held by men.

The image has grown into an iconic image over time.

Now “Rosie the Riveter Day” is observed on March 21, designated as a national day of recognition. This year marked the third official occasion.

Celebrating the day has been a problem.

In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 stood in the way.

In 2019 — the first official day — it was something worse for Otto. She lost her grandson to a heart attack the day before a planned blowout party.

She was living in Long Beach, and she was scheduled to be honored at a March 21 “Rosies” party at Elinor Drinkery — a bar that is named for her. She posed with a riveting gun in images that were posted on social media to publicize the new bar.

“He was only 48. How do you think I felt going to his funeral? I was 99. That was hard,” she said.

“I lost my son in 2012. We try to go on, and I think God must have a reason for me to be 101.”

She had three sisters — all Rosies in their own right — and she outlived them all.

Otto is looking forward to the day she gets to be out with people again, and maybe celebrate her next birthday or another “Rosies” day down the line. “I love people,” she said.

She’s been fully vaccinated now, and she’s ready for the pandemic to be over so she can get back out in the world.

She talks about rose gardens that are being built all over the country to honor “Rosie the Riveter.” There’s no garden in Nevada — yet.

When Otto talks about persevering and continuing to move forward, the words mean something.

“I was born during the year when they had the Spanish Flu,” she said.

Otto said in a May 28, 2020, interview that was part of a “Midnight Moms” series on Facebook, “I tell young people, what I went through, here I am. I’m healthy. I went through it. It’s over. You know, things got better.”

She told us, “They say I inspire people. A lot of people have said that because they want to be healthy and live as long as I have.”