LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former UNLV President Carol Harter has died, according to a statement released Monday by the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE). She was 82.

Harter served as UNLV president for 11 years, from 1995 to 2006 — the longest-serving president in school history.

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of former University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) President Carol Harter. A trailblazer in the field of academia, Carol Harter’s legacy is marked by her historic tenure as the first woman to serve as president of UNLV and her unwavering dedication to advancing higher education,” according to Byron Brooks, NSHE chair.

Harter led the university during the development of the William S. Boyd School of Law, the UNLV Dental School and other programs including the Beverly Rogers and Carol Harter Black Mountain Institute.

“In recent months, Carol Harter was actively engaged in conversations surrounding presidential evaluations with the Chair of the Board of Regents, further demonstrating her commitment to transparency and accountability within the academic community. Her dedication to the betterment of UNLV and her tireless efforts to enhance the quality of education for all students will be remembered with deep appreciation,” according to the NSHE statement.

“As we mourn the loss of a remarkable leader, we also celebrate the enduring legacy of Carol Harter,” the statement said. “Her leadership of UNLV during her tenure sparked many who serve in public leadership today, and her contributions to UNLV and the broader field of higher education will continue to inspire generations to come. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched.”

Byron Brooks, Chairman, NSHE Board of Regents & Patty Charlton, NSHE Interim Chancellor

Before she came to UNLV, Harter was president at the State University of New York (SUNY) Geneseo. She also served in two vice presidential roles at Ohio University.

Details of her death were not released.