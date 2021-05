LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Tropicana resort will welcome back one of its most iconic shows Thursday night.

“Legends in Concert” will return to the stage ending the longest intermission in its 38-year history in Las Vegas. It’s the Strip’s longest-running show.

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

During the show, performers pay tribute to some of the world’s biggest icons including Elvis, Tina Turner and Joan Rivers.