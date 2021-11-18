Longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries, details on how to watch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The second and final eclipse of 2021 will take place starting Thursday night and depending on cloud coverage, you may be able to watch it from the Las Vegas valley.

It also happens to be the longest partial eclipse in 580 years and will darken the moon for much of the globe. The best views will be from North America, but it will also be seen in parts of South America, eastern Australia, northeastern Asia, and Polynesia, according to NASA.

The moon will begin to pass into the earth’s shadow on Thursday between 10 p.m. (Pacific Time) and will turn red around 1 a.m. The entire eclipse lasts 3 hours and 28 minutes. This link will give you the best time frame for watching the eclipse, depending on where you live.

The Holcomb Observatory shared this graphic that shows what to expect from the eclipse.

LONGEST PARTIAL ECLIPSE of the CENTURY to occur in the Pre-dawn hours of November 19th. Maximum eclipse is at 4:03 AM EST when 97% of the Moon will be eclipsed. At that time it will be high in our western sky. This will also be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years! pic.twitter.com/Xa9ciXLp3V — Holcomb Observatory (@holcombobserv) November 7, 2021

Although it’s considered a partial eclipse, 99% of the moon will pass into the Earth’s umbra.

You can watch the eclipse at the following links, if it’s not visible to you.