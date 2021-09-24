Longer wait times for shuttles to Rent-A-Car Center, McCarran officials advise

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: A sign indicates the rental pickup area at the Miami International Airport Car Rental Center on April 12, 2021 in Miami, Florida (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nationwide driver shortage has had a wide impact on the supply chain, creating challenges for stores to keep their shelves stocked.

Now it’s affecting something you might not anticipate: Your wait time at the airport.

That’s because most people take a shuttle bus from the airport to rental car businesses when they travel, and the shuttle buses have been affected by the driver shortage.

Picking up or dropping off a rental car? Due to a national driver shortage, expect delays for shuttles between the McCarran Rent-A-Car Center and the airport. Please plan accordingly to account for extended wait times. pic.twitter.com/1XbmYshjxk — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) September 24, 2021

A tweet from McCarran International Airport recommends planning for extended wait times related to shuttles between the airport and the McCarran Rent-A-Car Center.

The center is off Gillespie Street south of the airport, home to 10 rental car companies: Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, Hertz, National, Payless, Sixt and Thrifty.

No word on how the driver shortage might be affecting other shuttles that operate at the airport.