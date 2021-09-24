Longer wait times for shuttles to Rent-A-Car Center, McCarran officials advise

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: A sign indicates the rental pickup area at the Miami International Airport Car Rental Center on April 12, 2021 in Miami, Florida (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nationwide driver shortage has had a wide impact on the supply chain, creating challenges for stores to keep their shelves stocked.

Now it’s affecting something you might not anticipate: Your wait time at the airport.

That’s because most people take a shuttle bus from the airport to rental car businesses when they travel, and the shuttle buses have been affected by the driver shortage.

A tweet from McCarran International Airport recommends planning for extended wait times related to shuttles between the airport and the McCarran Rent-A-Car Center.

The center is off Gillespie Street south of the airport, home to 10 rental car companies: Alamo, Avis, Budget, Dollar, Enterprise, Hertz, National, Payless, Sixt and Thrifty.

No word on how the driver shortage might be affecting other shuttles that operate at the airport.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories