LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The owners of Back Stage Dance Studio in the east valley are taking a step back.

“This was like a different life,” co-owner Steven Becker said as he looked at pictures of his dancing days.

Becker was a man with big moves back in the day.

He and his wife Joan Lewis met on stage while performing on the strip then he swept her off her feet.

The two landed at Back Stage Dance Studio which they have owned since 1973.

“He was so tall and goofy,” Lewis said of her husband. “It’s lovely it is like a big family.”

However, the family they created now has to step away from each other as tough economic times and retirement are making them sell their 50-year business.

“When I first got here, I joined Siegfried and Roy, and backstage was the only place to take classes for professionals,” Thomas DiSabato said.

He said the dance studio helped choreograph his life.

“Dance is like part of my soul,” DiSabato expressed. “Yeah, it’s a part of my history that is going away.”

A history that includes many long-time performers.

While the show business in Las Vegas looks a bit different now, the dancers at Back Stage will continue to move until the music stops.

Their last class is on Sunday.

The owners told 8 News Now there is a buyer for the building, but no word on how exactly the dance concept will continue.