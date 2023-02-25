LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Overnight closures of an east valley road and long-term closure of the ramp from Charleston Boulevard to the U.S. 95 were announced by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

On Monday, Feb. 27, and Tuesday, Feb. 27, Mojave Road between Stewart Avenue and Bonanza Road will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to NDOT.

During the closures, crews will be setting steel girders on the U.S. 95 bridge over Pecos Road to accommodate the widening of the freeway, NDOT said.

The ramp from Charleston Boulevard to northbound U.S. 95 will be closed for about 30 days starting Mar. 6 at 4 a.m.

Long-term closure of the ramp from Charleston Boulevard to the northbound U.S. 95 (NDOT)

The closure is necessary to reconstruct the onramp to the U.S. 95, according to NDOT.