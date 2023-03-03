LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In February, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced improvement projects along Summerlin Parkway.

One of the improvements includes a long-term lane restriction.

Eastbound SR 613 will be reduced to one lane between CC-215 and Anasazi Dr.

The restriction is needed for pavement and guardrail repairs. The speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH in the work zone.

The Summerlin Parkway project makes several improvements to safety, mobility, landscaping,

and aesthetics along the corridor between Buffalo Dr. and CC-215.

Work includes resurfacing and repairing the roadway, installing new LED lighting, replacing overhead sign structures, and improving barrier rails.

The project is scheduled to last until August.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour

routes, if possible.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway

restrictions.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.