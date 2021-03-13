Long lines: Thousands turn out Saturday at Cashman Center to get 1st dose of vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lines at the Cashman Center were longer than usual Saturday as our state recently expanded its vaccine eligibility.

Thousands of people took advantage and were out in line waiting for their first vaccination shot.

This comes after the news on Thursday that workers in the restaurant, hospitality and casino sectors were eligible to get their vaccines.

According to the stats 8 News Now received from the Clark County Fire Department, just under 6,400 people were vaccinated Saturday at the Cashman Center. That is the most in one day for Nevada thus far with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available at this location.

While the longs lines were a bit overwhelming for some, the majority got in and out in a timely manner.

“So, of course we had to deal with a longer line, but it’s the purpose of why we were on that line, to try to get the vaccination and stay away from Covid,” said Gerard Kelly.

Many people who were not eligible yet also decided to come out and wait standby with the hopes of getting in.

Earlier this week, President Biden announced that he is directing all states, tribes, and territories to make all American adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

The state is working to open more appointments up at pharmacies too.