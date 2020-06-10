Long lines leave voters frustrated in Nevada Primary Election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most Nevadans went to bed without know results in Nevada’s Primary Election. People were still casting votes in the early morning hours Wednesday which pushed back releasing election results until 2:30 a.m.

Although this was a mail-in election because of COVID-19 concerns, there were three places in Clark County that people could vote in person and the lines at those places were extremely long with some people waiting up to five hours to cast a vote.

The in-person sites mostly included people who lost their ballot or never received one in the mail. Some voters said there were not enough in-person sites which caused long wait times.

“You definitely have to have more polling places. There’s only three polling places and this county is almost 3 million people. It’s just not enough,” said voter Yolanda Carroll.

While some expressed concerns about fraud with mail-in ballots, the head of Clark County elections says the system is safe.

“The allegations are out there. However we still verify each ballot that comes in the same way we would if they were voting in person and that’s with the voter signature, so we verify that signature in the system and if it matches it gets processed. however,if it does not, we require that voter to provide an id and an oath to state that that ballot is theirs and we’re statutorily requires to notify them signature doesn’t match or if they don’t sign the ballot,” said Joe Gloria, Clark County registrar.

Gloria said he and other officials are already working on plans for the general election in November

For now, in-person voting is planned for early voting and voting on election day in November.