LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the lottery’s history.

The $1.58 billion jackpot could be won on Tuesday, August 8 at 8 pm.

People from Las Vegas traveled about an hour south to Primm to try and get the lucky ticket for the drawing.

The line was hours long and wrapped around the building at the Lotto Store. People even brought their lawn chairs as they waited in the heat for their turn to get a ticket.

Some were buying for their friends, family, and even strangers who were not able to wait in the long hot lines.

There were multiple ways to get a ticket including a booth at the store where you could get a $20 quick pick without waiting in line.

But many opted to use their special numbers. “My birthday, his birthday, my son’s birthday. I just feel lucky. I would buy a house, I’d give it to my son, I would give it to poor people, and I would give it to the cancer society,” explained Rona Sadowitz, she drove from Las Vegas to get a ticket.

The Lotto Store in Primm closed at 5 p.m. but stores in Arizona are open until minutes before the drawing.