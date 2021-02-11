Long lines form for second vaccine dose at convention center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were long lines outside the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday as people waited to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There were also long longs Wednesday but according to the Southern Nevada Health District that was caused due to wifi problems forcing workers to register people by hand.

Despite the district saying that problem has been resolved, there were long lines again on Thursday. The second doses are being given to people with appointments as well as those who arrive as a walk-ins.

“Yesterday, we came we have a 2:30 appointment. Got here 12ish, 1 o’clock … and the lines were out, around just like they are today,” said Robert Chavez, who was waiting to get his second dose of vaccine.

Health district officials say nearly 10,000 people double-booked appointments and that is causing problems. People are being asked to cancel appointments they are not using.