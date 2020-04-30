Long lines form for free food, gas cards at food bank

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a sad sign of the times. Cars lined up to get free food at local food banks. That was the case Thursday morning.

The economy has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic and and business shutdowns. People are struggling to find work and feed their families.

A line of cars — two miles long — formed as people waited for hours to receive donated food from Three Square at the Palace Station. Many of the people in line are hotel and casino employees who have been laid off and need help keeping their families fed.

Three Square Foob Bank says it’s seen a 67% increase in the amount of people needing assistance since emergency distributions like this one opened up.

Click here for a list Three Square food banks sites around the Las Vegas valley.

Some of the families mentioned it was the first time they have ever had to get help. Susanna Bramante was laid off from the Paris Las Vegas and never imagined she would have to rely on donated food.

“I’ve worked there 20 years. I’ve never even been on unemployment so I don’t even understand how it works but the community is really pulling together,” Bramante said.

“It’s bad. Really bad and then on top of that unemployment takes forever,” said Sandra Flores, another laid off casino worker.

Another separate line formed at a nearby 7-Eleven gas station where a painting contractor, Unforgettable Coatings, Inc., handed out gas gift cards for drivers at the food bank. They were giving out 1,000 cards.

It’s just another example of how local businesses are stepping up to help the community get through the pandemic.