Long lines at convention center for second dose of vaccine, no more walk-ins allowed Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been another day of long lines at the Las Vegas Convention Center as people arrived Friday to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to the large response, the health district stopped accepting walk-in appointments before noon.

The long wait times in recent days has caused some people to become frustrated. In addition to appointments, the location began accepting people on a walk-in basis this week for their second dose of the vaccine.

8 News Now is waiting to hear back from the Southern Nevada Health District as to what is causing the long lines.