London's city leadership said Sphere would be a "detriment to human health" that would cause "significant harm" to "hundreds" in the area.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It appears Sphere will be a Las Vegas-exclusive for now as London’s city government has rejected a proposed twin structure being built in England’s largest city.

The landmark, which made quite a splash at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, is apparently a thing that happens in Vegas that will stay in Vegas as Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, rejected the proposed British version of the enormous LED ball, a BBC report indicated Monday.

On July 4, Sphere’s so-called exosphere illuminated for the first time in Las Vegas. The structure’s 1.2 million LED pucks can each display 256 million colors. Local politicians said they did not anticipate the brightness of the building would cause a problem.

“It’s not a super intense light,” Tick Segerblom, Clark County Commissioner, said of Sphere in July, just after the exosphere lit for the first time. Drivers in the area initially complained of some distracted driving — individuals slowing down their vehicles to take photos and video of the new attraction. He confirmed that local government officials had collaborated with officials from Sphere Entertainment to ensure that the building followed brightness and safety regulations.

It appears, however, that London’s local government disagreed. City documents called the potential structure a “detriment to human health” that would cause “significant harm” to “hundreds” in the area, the report indicated.

According to the BBC reporting, a spokesperson from Sphere Entertainment said: “While we are disappointed in London’s decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities. We will concentrate on those.”

Sphere has become a staple in many big Las Vegas events. The exosphere has delivered a welcoming message to the Athletics franchise upon Major League Baseball owners’ approval, shown real-time information on the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and been the focal point of the red carpet event for The Marvels.