LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Joe Lombardo toured Mt. Charleson on Saturday in the wake of devastating storms that came through the area nearly a week ago, officials from the governor’s office said.

The governor visited the most damaged areas, receiving a briefing on the situation in the storm-damaged area. In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, officials from NV Energy said Lombardo and Doug Cannon, president and CEO of NV Energy, toured the ongoing repair work.

Photos provided by the office of Governor Joe Lombardo

Photos provided by the office of Governor Joe Lombardo

Photos provided by the office of Governor Joe Lombardo

Photos provided by the office of Governor Joe Lombardo

On Friday, officials said the repairs could take months, lasting through winter at the shortest. On Monday, Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District officials estimated up to 200 people were without power or potable water. A boil water notice is in effect for the foreseeable future in the area. NV Energy crews are in the process of removing over 200 hazardous trees that threatening powerlines and debris from miles further up the mountain is also being removed by the ton.

Mario Gomez, District 1 Engineer for the Nevada Department of Transportation, said the road work alone could cost up to $8 million, adding that cold and wet winter weather could make repairs a challenge, making for a race against the clock for officials.