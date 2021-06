LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, will officially kick off his campaign for Nevada governor with an event on Monday morning at Rancho High School.

Lombardo will begin a statewide tour with stops in Reno, Carson City, Elko and Ely.

The 10 a.m. event will include a prepared speech, after which Lombardo will answer questions.

He joins Republican John Lee, the mayor of North Las Vegas, in opposing Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak.