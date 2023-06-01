LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just minutes before a midnight deadline, Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 503 which will fund K-12 for Nevada through 2025. He also signed two school safety bills.

According to a news release from Governor Lombardo’s office, the education funding bill allocates $12 billion for Nevada students and increases the per-pupil funding by $2,500 or 25% next year. It also gives an additional $23 million in special education funding. It also allows more per-pupil funding for at-risk students and English Language Learners.

“I’m honored to sign such historic education legislation this evening,” Lombardo said. “Since day one, my administration has been committed to delivering serious school safety reforms and an education budget that empowers Nevada schools, teachers, and students to succeed. I look forward to continuing to deliver on my administration’s top education priorities in the coming days.”

Assembly Bill 330, which was also signed is the governor’s Safer and Supportive Schools Act which rolls back parts of the restorative discipline bill. Assembly Bill 285 gives school districts more control procedures for discipline such as when a student can be removed from the class or school.

“This historic investment will provide our schools with the resources they need to foster an environment where every student can thrive and reach their fullest potential. It also provides our district leaders the flexibility to make decisions based on their community’s needs,” said Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction..