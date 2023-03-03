Five people died in a Care Flight plane crashed near Stagecoach on Feb. 24, 2023. (Courtesy of KTNV 2 News in Reno)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed an executive order Friday to honor the five victims of the REMSA Care Flight plane crash on Feb. 24.

Executive Order 2023-005 was signed following Friday’s vigil for Ed Pricola, the flight nurse who died in the line of duty on the Care Flight.

The executive order calls for U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state public buildings and grounds beginning at sunrise on Saturday. The flags are said to remain at half-staff until the conclusion of the last memorial service honoring the first responders.

After the crash, Gov. Lombardo released the following statement:

“Donna and I are mourning the lives lost in last night’s tragic Care Flight accident. Our hearts are heavy today. We are sending our prayers and deepest condolences to REMSA Health and to all families that were impacted.”

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane was en route to Salt Lake City from Reno and was only in the air for 14 minutes before it crashed during a winter storm warning.

The five killed in the crash were identified by the Washoe County coroner as:

32-year-old Edward Pricola of Reno (Flight nurse) He is survived by his wife Lauren and two children.

27-year-old Ryan Watson of Reno (Flight paramedic) He became a father on Jan. 19 and is survived by his wife Kailey, and newborn child.

46-year-old Scott Walton of Allendale, Michigan (Guardian Flight pilot) He is survived by his wife and their three daughters

69-year-old Mark Rand of Reno (Patient) He was being flown to Utah for medical treatment.

66-year-old Terri Rand of Reno (Patient’s wife)

The Nevada State Medical Association stated that GoFundMe pages have been set up for all five. GoFundMe has verified the accounts as legitimate. A community condolences webpage has been set up for people to leave comments.