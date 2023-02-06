LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Joe Lombardo on Monday signed an executive order into place which demands an audit of Nevada’s 17 public school districts and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

Executive Order 2023-005 requires the superintendent of each school district to submit external, third-party audits to the Governor’s Finance Office by March 1, 2023. The executive director of the State Public Charter School Authority must also submit.

Once those audits are submitted, the Division of Internal Audits will create a report to summarize the findings, identify any deficiencies, and provide recommendations to remedy any issues.

That report will be submitted to Governor Lombardo by Dec. 29, 2023.

This executive order comes after the Governor called for increased transparency and accountability within Nevada’s education system in his State of the State address two weeks ago.

The state has also released a website created to inform the public about how federal relief dollars are spent by school districts and charter schools across Nevada.