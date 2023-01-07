Gov. Joe Lombardo has suspended motor carrier restrictions to ease in the delivery of liquid petroleum. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Citing unsettled winter weather conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo on Friday declared a state of emergency, easing motor carrier restrictions on the delivery of propane.

“Given ongoing severe weather conditions, it is critical that Nevadans have access to adequate propane supplies,” Lombardo said in a new release.

His order says a series of storms have “compounded existing propane supply chain problems and are anticipated to continue,” which could mean heating problems, particularly for Northern Nevada. Certain motor carrier safety regulations, including limiting hours drivers may drive each day, may be suspended, the order said.

The “temporary suspension of motor carrier regulations … will expedite the propane delivery process in Nevada and help support critical state infrastructure,” according to the news release.