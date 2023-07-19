LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gaming attorney John T. Moran III and longtime public servant Stan R. Olsen have been appointed to the Nevada Commission on Ethics.

Gov. Joe Lombardo made the appointments effective July 1, 2023. Commissioners serve four-year terms.

Moran is senior counsel for Clark Hill PLC, where he represents private and government clients in their dealings with various state and local government agencies. Moran has specialized in gaming operations and regulation, including land-based gaming, internet gaming and the manufacture and distribution of gaming equipment, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

Moran has served as legal counsel for gaming companies and recently served a term as a Regent for the Nevada System of Higher Education. He also previously served as chair of the ethics commission.

Olsen began in law enforcement with the Henderson Police Department in 1971 and retired from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2007. He was appointed to the Nevada State Senate to serve during the 26th Special Session of the Nevada State Legislature in 2010.

Olsen has small business experience as the owner of Olsen Strategic Group and Rockridge Executive Services. He has worked as a lobbyist for police organizations. Olsen returned to law enforcement to help the Kauai (Hawaii) Police Department as their Deputy Chief of Police including responsibilities over internal affairs and professional standards.

A full list of Commissioners can be found here: https://ethics.nv.gov/Commission/MembersAndStaff/