LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has appointed a new leader to the State Public Charter School Authority, naming longtime board member Melissa Mackedon to serve as executive director.

Mackedon currently chairs the charter board, and has been involved in K-12 education as a teacher and administrator for 25 years.

Lombardo also appointed Angela Orr, principal of Doral Academy in Reno, to the District 2 seat on the State Board of Education.

The moves, announced Friday morning, follow Lombardo’s statements in support of school choice during his election campaign for governor and during the 2023 Legislature.

“I’m pleased to announce that I’ve selected Melissa Mackedon to serve as the Executive Director of the State Public Charter School Authority and Angela Orr to represent District 2 on the State Board of Education,” Lombardo said. “Melissa and Angela both bring exceptional educational backgrounds and decades of public-school experience to their respective posts, and I’m confident their leadership will greatly benefit Nevada schools, students, and families.”

Information provided by the Governor’s Office described Mackedon as a native Nevadan and chair of the State Public Charter School Authority for the past four years. She joined the board in 2012. Mackedon also served as the founder and CEO of Oasis Academy Public Charter School, a top performing K-12 public school with over 750 students and 100 team members. “Following the success of Oasis Academy, Mackedon was asked to sit on the Board of the Charter School Association of Nevada (CSAN) and served for two years as Board President,” a news release said.

Orr’s appointment follows her success at Doral Academy, a 5-star school with nearly 1,000 students and 85 staff members. “An educator and education advocate for 22 years, Orr has been extensively involved in curriculum development and professional learning in literacy and social studies for grades K-12. Orr previously served as a Founding Board Member of the Nevada Center for Civic Engagement and as Executive Director of the Northern Nevada Council for the Social Studies,” according to the Governor’s Office.