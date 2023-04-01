LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology announced the kickoff of an outreach tour aimed to ensure that all residents have equal access to reliable broadband internet service, affordable technology, digital skills training, and cybersecurity awareness.

The High Speed Nevada Connectivity Outreach and Engagement Tour will begin next week. Throughout the month of April, OSIT staff members will visit every county in Nevada and actively seek input from residents and stakeholders on their broadband and digital equity needs.

OSIT will use the input from the tour to help shape the state’s investments in infrastructure and digital equity over the next four years, the Governor’s office said.

“Our goal is for every Nevadan to have access to a high-speed internet connection that is affordable, reliable, and scalable,” Lombardo said. “As we develop our plans, we want to ensure that all communities have a chance to add their voice.”

According to the Governor’s office, Nevadans will have a variety of ways to contribute their experiences and opinions to the broadband planning process. OSIT plans to hold public community open houses in each county however, stakeholders can also attend virtual meetings or contribute anonymously to a public survey.

To find an event near you click this link or email highspeednv@gov.nv.gov.