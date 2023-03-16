LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo’s office announced Thursday that additional counties have been added to an existing emergency declaration as flooding continues throughout Nevada.

The areas impaction by the severe weather include Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Esmeralda County, Elko County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mineral County, Nye County, Storey County, Washoe County, Walker River Paiute Tribe, White Pine County, Yerington Paiute Tribe, and the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.

In addition to adding the affected counties and tribes, the amendment directs the Nevada Department of Transportation to formally request assistance through Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.

The amendment also authorizes the Lincoln County Commission to compel mandatory evacuations on account of potential flooding that may occur if one or more of the dams in Lincoln County breach.