Locals win Emmys for Carpool Karaoke production

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a huge honor for three Las Vegas locals. Joshua Greenrock, Trace Dantzig and William O’Donnell earned Emmys for their production roles in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Celine Dion.

The group was hired to help with production at the Fountains of Bellagio. Trace and William operated the drones, while Joshua was one of the photographers on the ground providing other angles.

All three attended the gala in Hollywood to receive their Emmys.

