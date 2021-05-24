Locals, visitors roll up their sleeves for COVID vaccinations at world-famous sign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The urge to get back to normalcy is apparent, as more and more people choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Visitors and locals partook in a pop-up clinic event held at the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign on Monday.

Visitors thought it was cool to have an event like this at such a well-known spot.

“I’m in the healthcare field, and I know a lot of people with work schedules who haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated, and they have planned vacation, so what a good idea to get it while on vacation here at the Las Vegas sign,” said Bridget Wellington, visiting from Florida.

“I think the easier you make it for people to get it, the better,” expressed Brittany Booher, visiting from Texas. “If I am here, and I can step out of line and get it, I think people are more likely to do so because of the ease.”

The clinic opened at 7 p.m. and lasted until 10:00 p.m. It was hosted by Immunize Nevada and open to those 12 and older.

The Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were both available, any many locals were pleased with the options given.

“I decided to go with the one shot, so I can just be one and done,” said Las Vegan Mary Hardwick. “It was very quick and simple.”

Local Robert Dinkelacker shared, “I wanted the one in one. I live four miles away, and I don’t drive, so this was a perfect location for me. I took the bus over here.”

In addition to the shot, there was an onsite photographer to snap pictures of everyone who got vaccinated. Even Elvis himself made an appearance.