Locals take advantage of eased restrictions but remain cautious

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is slowly starting to reopen, with a few restrictions that have been lifted starting Friday. But Governor Sisolak is still urging everyone to be cautious and has extended the stay-at-home order by a couple weeks.

One of Governor Sisolak’s changes that went into effect Friday is that certain outdoor activities are allowed.

Social distancing rules still need to be followed.

Nashley Blais and her family walked their dog at Desert Breeze Park. They’re happy certain restrictions across the state are being lifted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes allowing some outdoor activities, curbside pickup for retail stores and drive-in services for places of worship.

But Blais is still staying cautious.

“We just found an empty spot over on the other side of the park, we’re just playing with the dog and the kids are just playing with the dog, like we’re not around the play yard or anything like that. So, just staying in our own space,” Blais said.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says reopening businesses across the silver state will be done in phases.

“We will continue to operate with strict social distancing guidelines,” Governor Sisolak said.

We’re still in phase zero, and even as we approach phase one and beyond, there are still plenty of “do’s and don’ts” when it comes to social distancing.

“Do’s”

Wear a face covering if you’re going out in public

Keep at least a 6-feet distance between you and others

Stay at home as much as possible.

“Don’ts”

Gather in groups of ten or more people.

“The next 15 days will be our active transition to a safe and methodical reopening of our economy, where we will maintain certain statewide standards,” Governor Sisolak said during a press conference.

Blais is thankful for the gradual approach, but remains worried.

“Just nervous for what’s going to happen in the future,” Blais told 8 News Now.

A lot of viewers have been asking why this is such a long process. The governor says he does not want to risk reopening too fast, which could cause another spike in COVID-19 cases. He’s extended the stay-at-home order through may 15th, which is when phase one is expected to begin.