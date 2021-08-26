Locals struggling to get family members out of Afghanistan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With tensions high in Afghanistan following a deadly attack in Kabul, some people living in Las Vegas are struggling to get family members home from overseas.

Rokai Yusufzai has family stuck in the capital city who have been trying to escape for several days. They have made attempts to get the only airport still in U.S. control, with no luck.

Yusufzai said communication has been spotty and he hasn’t had any contact with his family members since Wednesday morning. He said he’s worried about what will happen if they are not able to leave Afghanistan.

“It’s going to get a lot worse. A lot of people are going to die,” said Yusufzai. “Regardless of religion, regardless of background, we need to pray for peace for the world. We need to pray for humanity. It’s being destroyed.”

Yusufzai said he is trying to remain positive and hopeful about his family’s escape, though he said they have only experienced brutality from Taliban soldiers.

Yusufzai is working with U.S. Senators and Representatives from Nevada, along with the Afghan council. He hopes the government comes up with a strategy so stranded Americans and allies are not left behind in the future.

President Joe Biden says the United States will complete its evacuation of Americans and others from Kabul, despite the attack that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and many Afghan civilians. He vowed to avenge the deaths, saying the U.S. has some idea of who perpetrated the attack and will hunt them down.

Continuing the evacuation means Biden risks more deaths, but the alternative would be an early end to the pullout and leaving behind Americans still seeking to leave the country. Biden ordered U.S. flags lowered to half-staff to honor the service members who were killed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report