LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday’s weather caused a traffic headache across the Las Vegas valley and 8 News Now spoke to locals who weighed in on what they saw.

“I feel like when the rain hits the ground, people accelerate more,” Giraldo Arias said.

Sunday brought a good amount of rain to the valley and with it, major accidents could be seen all around.

RTC Southern Nevada had a thread of post alerts to their Twitter page of all the accidents that occurred throughout the day. The biggest happened on the 215 southern beltway at the I-15 ramp.

A 14-car pileup sent several drivers to the hospital. Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed that all drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“They were a little slick, so I just slowed down and took my time,” local Jamie Stuart said. “I think people just lose their senses and we don’t have it a lot so people don’t have a lot of experience in it.”

As for the 14-car pileup on the 215, everything was cleared by 6:30 p.m.