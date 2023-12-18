LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As growth in the northwest Las Vegas valley continues apace, locals have mixed feelings about the transformation the area is experiencing.

The Skye Canyon marketplace has new apartments, homes, and shops accommodating the new residents brought on by the growth. Those who have lived in the area for an extended period have watched the region change.

“I loved how quiet it was and we came from a small town, so it was nice to be somewhere that was like home, but now it’s getting jam-packed,” said Laurel Schultz who has lived in the region of the northwest Las Vegas valley for nearly a decade. Locals expressed concern over traffic and congestion is tied to the new housing, restaurants, and businesses taking to the area.

“Most people in this area prefer it to stay quiet, so with this development, it makes it a lot busier and with there being a lot more foot traffic, there could be a lot more accidents,” said Elizabeth Hancock, another resident in the area.

Expansion isn’t limited to the Skye Canyon area. Kyle Canyon has experienced a fair bit of growth, seeing new housing develop and even a Las Vegas Fire and Rescue station open on US-95. Not everyone is pessimistic about the new developments.

“It’s actually kind of nice too because there are more buildings around, and you don’t have to go far anymore either,” said Elvina Maeda who lives in the area.

‘We are always going to be growing and if we want more people to come here, then we need to make more space,” said Jayleen Sacco, another local.

Along with Skye Canyon and Kyle Canyon, the city continues to seek expansion in places like La Madre Foothills, and Tule Springs.