Locals react to Clark County’s COVID mitigation plan, some for and against eased restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after Clark County leaders approved a local COVID-19 mitigation plan, locals shared their thoughts on the changes with 8 News Now Wednesday.

While some said they are for the proposal to ease restrictions, others believe it’s still too soon.

“Given the rate of success,” local Michael Allen said. “I don’t think that we have to worry too much.”

“It seems like it might be a little bit early to drop restrictions,” David Chen said.

The proposal, which was approved Tuesday, would make changes like increasing capacity rates from 50% to 80%, decreasing social distancing regulations from six feet to three feet and increasing the number of patrons at a restaurant table from six to 12.

The mitigation plan would also remove all social distancing and capacity guidelines once 60% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“The word is really herd immunity,” CEO of e7 Health Dr. Jonathan Baktari said. “How close are we to that.”

Dr. Baktari told 8 News Now while relaxing some restrictions makes sense as positivity rates remain low and vaccinations continue, we haven’t reached herd immunity yet.

“As more people at risk get vaccinated,” Dr. Baktari continued. “The marker is going to be will the deaths continue to drop.”

He said it’s still important to protect our most vulnerable, as experts deal with more virus variants and learn how long the two-shot protection will last.

“Those are the two curveballs we have to watch out for,” Dr. Baktari said.

However, those here in the valley believe we are moving in the right direction, as long as everyone stays smart and safe.

“Just be a little more cautious for a little bit longer,” Chen concluded.

The plan will now go to the state for review. Nevada’s statewide mask mandate will remain in place through this transition.

For a look at Clark County’s entire updated COVID-19 Mitigation proposal, CLICK HERE.