Locals prepare for socially distant Fourth of July celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A holiday known for picnics, block parties, and barbequing at local parks is going to look a bit different this year, as people decide whether or not to keep their distance.

Shoppers headed to the Costco on north Decatur and 215 Friday, preparing to stay in or celebrate this holiday weekend.

“We have a lot to celebrate,” said Troy Stevens. “There’s some things we need to fix and tune up in this country, but all in all a lot of people want to come to this country because of the freedoms we have and the freedoms we enjoy.”

Stevens is planning a Fourth of July backyard BBQ with family and friends.

“We’re all fairly healthy so we’re not too concerned about it,” Stevens said.

Others are concerned — worried there will be a future spike in cases because of gatherings this weekend.

“You can see people when it’s over, but not now,” said Eleanor Calderon. “You got cell phones, you call them on the phone, but not to mix it up, we’ve got to get this finished.”

As many parades and firework displays are moved online this year, some families are taking the opportunity to pass on celebrations.

“We’re really just staying home,” said Aleksey Prodan. “We’re probably going to visit my grandma up in Pahrump and then come back here.”

Lillie and John Paul Franklin are planning a socially distanced get together, following mask and distancing recommendations.

“They have a pool so we’re going to hang out in the backyard. Hopefully we will see some fireworks,” the couple said.

In addition to local gatherings, casinos on The Strip are expecting a busy weekend as closures in surrounding states push in more visitors.