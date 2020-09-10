Locals prepare for Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The next few weeks are typically when families start stocking up on candy and picking out costumes for Halloween, but the pandemic has made for some uncertainty ahead of spooky season.

In L.A. County, trick or treating is not recommended, but there is no word yet in southern Nevada if the same could happen here.

Michelle Pignatello is the owner of black cat costumes and novelties. She knows that due to COVID-19 many events are canceled, and people are taking extra precautions.

She is making sure customers who don’t want to come inside her shop, can buy through her website and pick up curbside.

“Usually Halloween is just bustling this year it’s going to be challenging,” Pignatello said. “We are open all year, so we have Halloween costumes all year round.”

The store’s items are not only for kids, but adults too.

“We sell a lot of masks we sell a lot of makeup effects prosthetics props decorations wigs costumes,” Pignatello said. “I know that finances are really hard for everyone out there so we are trying to have something for everybody,”

Jordyn Mustin is already thinking of safe and creative ways to hand out treats.

“I just came up with a good idea putting them in little baggies each candy and then giving it to them so they don’t have to put their hand in the bowl,” Mustin said.

Pignatello says although it hasn’t been as busy as in previous years, she hpes come October, more will get in the Halloween spirit.

“People are curious. I hope people celebrate Halloween whether it’s in their homes or just one or 2 people,” Pignatello said.

“I’m old fashioned so regardless of what’s going on in the world we can’t stop the holidays,” added local Amy Pomeranz.

So as for trends this year, Pignatello tells 8 News Now people are going more toward the nostalgic, past popular costumes, or creating their own costumes.